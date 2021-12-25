Business Break
Advertisement

COVID infusions temporarily on hold at East Alabama Health

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 9:14 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - COVID infusions have been temporarily placed on hold at East Alabama Health facilities.

Since December 2020, East Alabama Health has provided more than 3,000 monoclonal antibody infusion treatments to people with COVID-19 in an effort to help them recover more quickly and to prevent hospitalization.

The infusions were put on hold on December 23 due to information from the U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Resources. The information indicates that the current two treatment options show a reduced effectiveness against the Omicron variant.

East Alabama Health expects a shipment in January of the infusions - however, an exact date is unknown at this time.

In the meantime, residents are encouraged to be extra cautious during their holiday gatherings in hopes of avoiding the contracting or transmitting of COVID-19.

