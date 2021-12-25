Eufaula Police Department investigates overnight shooting

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Eufaula Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting.

On December 24, at approximately 10:20 p.m., a man suffering from gunshot wounds to the lower body, was placed in a wheelchair and left in the waiting room of Medical Center Barbour.

The man was taken for immediate medical care and no information could be obtained from him.

Eufaula pollice received information of a possible location of a crime scene but they are seeking further information.

Anyone with information on this assault, the exact location, or who may have transported and left the victim at the hospital, please call the Eufaula Police Department at 334-687-1200.

