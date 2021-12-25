Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Eufaula Police Department investigates overnight shooting

Police lights
Police lights(GRAY-TV)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 9:25 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Eufaula Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting.

On December 24, at approximately 10:20 p.m., a man suffering from gunshot wounds to the lower body, was placed in a wheelchair and left in the waiting room of Medical Center Barbour.

The man was taken for immediate medical care and no information could be obtained from him.

Eufaula pollice received information of a possible location of a crime scene but they are seeking further information.

Anyone with information on this assault, the exact location, or who may have transported and left the victim at the hospital, please call the Eufaula Police Department at 334-687-1200.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested, charged after standoff with police on Creek Way in Columbus
Man shot at gas station on Floyd Rd. in Columbus
Man shot at gas station on Floyd Rd. in Columbus
Death investigation underway after body found on Mason Dr. in Columbus
Death investigation underway after body found on Mason Dr. in Columbus
LIST: Grocery store hours on Christmas Eve in the Chattahoochee Valley
Columbus police continue searching for missing woman, last seen in 2018
Columbus police continue searching for missing woman, last seen in 2018

Latest News

COVID infusions temporarily on hold at East Alabama Health
Lane closures, water outage expected near Hemlock, Glenn intersection in Auburn
Man arrested, charged after standoff with police on Creek Way in Columbus
LaRonn Dumas, 40, of Tuskegee, has been charged with murder and assault with bodily fluids.
Man charged in fatal Tuskegee shooting Christmas Eve morning