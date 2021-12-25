Lane closures, water outage expected near Hemlock, Glenn intersection in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Lane closures and a water outage is expected next week in Auburn.

The Water Resource Management Department will begin installing a new water main on Glenn Avenue between Hemlock Drive and Byrd Street on Monday, Dec. 27. The first phase of the project is expected to last from 6 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 27, through 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 29.

A water outage is expected for some residents in the area from 7:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 28. Customers will be notified in advance.

Hemlock will be closed to through traffic between Glenn and Magnolia avenues.

Access to all residences in the area will remain open.

Drivers are advised to use caution in the area and to take alternate routes to avoid delays.

