Man arrested, charged after standoff with police on Creek Way in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man has been arrested after a multiple-hour standoff with Columbus police on Christmas Eve.
At approximately 6:46 a.m., officers were dispatched to Bull Creek Apartments in reference to a dispute. Upon arrival, officers met with a victim who stated that her son, 25-year-old Ticuondre Nelson, forced his way into the apartment and was waving a handgun.
According to police, he would not allow his two siblings to leave the residence for a period of time.
Nelson would not comply with police commands to exit the residence, and a standoff began. Nelson physically resisted officers’ attempts to place him in custody. He began to retrieve a handgun while being taken into custody, however the officers successfully disarmed him. At approximately 5:33 p.m., Nelson was placed into custody.
He was arrested on the following charges:
- Seven counts of aggravated assault on a police officer
- Two counts of false imprisonment (family violence)
- Three counts of aggravated assault (family violence)
- Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime
- Possession of a firearm by convicted felon
- Two counts of cruelty to children in 3rd degree
- Home invasion
- Obstruction of law enforcement
Nelson is being held at the Muscogee County Jail.
