Advertisement

Man arrested, charged after standoff with police on Creek Way in Columbus

(WRDW)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 8:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man has been arrested after a multiple-hour standoff with Columbus police on Christmas Eve.

At approximately 6:46 a.m., officers were dispatched to Bull Creek Apartments in reference to a dispute. Upon arrival, officers met with a victim who stated that her son, 25-year-old Ticuondre Nelson, forced his way into the apartment and was waving a handgun.

According to police, he would not allow his two siblings to leave the residence for a period of time.

Nelson would not comply with police commands to exit the residence, and a standoff began. Nelson physically resisted officers’ attempts to place him in custody. He began to retrieve a handgun while being taken into custody, however the officers successfully disarmed him. At approximately 5:33 p.m., Nelson was placed into custody.

He was arrested on the following charges:

  • Seven counts of aggravated assault on a police officer
  • Two counts of false imprisonment (family violence)
  • Three counts of aggravated assault (family violence)
  • Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime
  • Possession of a firearm by convicted felon
  • Two counts of cruelty to children in 3rd degree
  • Home invasion
  • Obstruction of law enforcement

Nelson is being held at the Muscogee County Jail.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

