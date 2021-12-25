Business Break
Waverly Hall church transforms into Santa’s workshop

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 12:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAVERLY HALL, Ga. (WTVM) - St. John Pitts CME Church in Waverly Hall was transformed into a Santa’s workshop this past week.

Church members and volunteers collected, wrapped and handed out toys and gift bags. They also gave food to families and children in need in Harris and Talbot Counties.

Money for the toy give away was raised through the Children Enrichment Program event in December.

This is the 15th year the program has helped children in the Chattahoochee Valley.

