22-year-old Salem man killed in Lee County crash

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Salem man is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Lee County.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) says 22-year-old Arthur L. Harmon was killed when the 2018 Dodge Charger he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. Authorities say he was pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash happened just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday on Lee Road 234, approximately six miles east of Phenix City, according to ALEA.

The accident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.