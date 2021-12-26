Business Break
22-year-old Salem man killed in Lee County crash

(WLUC)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Salem man is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Lee County.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) says 22-year-old Arthur L. Harmon was killed when the 2018 Dodge Charger he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. Authorities say he was pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash happened just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday on Lee Road 234, approximately six miles east of Phenix City, according to ALEA.

The accident remains under investigation.

