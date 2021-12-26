Auburn-Kentucky women’s basketball game postponed due to COVID

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - According to Auburn Athletics Department, Thursday’s women’s basketball game against Kentucky will be postponed.

Auburn says due to a combination of a positive test, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Auburn women’s basketball program, Thursday’s Kentucky at Auburn game has been postponed, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements.

A makeup date has not been determined. Auburn’s next scheduled game is Sunday, Jan. 2, on the road at Alabama.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.