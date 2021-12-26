Business Break
Warm End to the Weekend; Rain & Storms Return Next Week

Derek’s Forecast!
Derek Kinkade
Derek Kinkade((Source: WTVM))
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 10:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a warm and dry Christmas, the weekend will end on a warm note with low and mid 70s back in the forecast on Sunday with more clouds than sun. We will have to mention a slight chance at some showers on Sunday, but most spots will stay dry after some fog in the morning. We may see some foggy starts early next week with temperatures staying warm on Monday and Tuesday (in the mid 70s). I will mention a low-end chance of some rain in the forecast (10-20% coverage), but most spots will stay dry as we head into early next week. On Wednesday, expect a slightly better chance of rain and some thunderstorms - in fact, some storms could be strong outside of our coverage area to the west. For Thursday, we can anticipate a better chance of showers and storms before we see the rain coverage dropping a bit (back to around 30%) for New Year’s Eve. Still, if you have plans for the end of 2021, you’ll want to bring an umbrella with you just in case, with a similar rain coverage going into New Year’s Day. We’ll continue to fine-tune rain chances as we get into next week, but it appears that NEXT Sunday could feature more rain and storms followed by a big cool-down - but once again, we have plenty of time to keep an eye on that forecast for you!

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

