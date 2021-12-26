Business Break
Warm for the Final Week of 2021

Anna’s Forecast!
Your next 9 days on 9
Your next 9 days on 9(Anna Sims)
By Anna Sims
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 8:57 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Partly cloudy skies for part of the day Sunday will give way to mainly clouds overnight tonight with stray showers filtering through the valley throughout the coming days. We will keep a shower chance in the forecast through the beginning of the New Year with the best shot at rain and storms coming Thursday and next Sunday, a few of which could be a bit strong. While we keep this unsettled weather pattern around, we will keep highs in the mid-70s and morning lows in the 60s! It will stay warm through the beginning of the New Year, but the first work week of 2022 is looking sunny and cooler across the valley - as always, we will continue to fine tune that exact forecast over the coming days.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

