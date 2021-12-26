Business Break
Woman arrested following Christmas night standoff in Troup County

By Leonard Hall
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 10:59 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WEST POINT, Ga. (WTVM) - A woman is in custody following a standoff with Troup County deputies.

Authorities say the incident happened late Christmas night near the 7900 block of West Point Road in West Point. The woman was armed inside of a residence, according to officials.

Drivers needing to travel in that area were diverted due to the active presence of law enforcement officers.

Loud noises and bangs heard in the area of the operation were not gunfire, the sheriff’s office warned on social media.

Early Sunday morning, the Troup County Sheriff’s Office announced the woman had been taken into custody and West Point Road had reopened.

Additional information is expected to be released.

Stay with News Leader 9 on air and online as we learn more.

