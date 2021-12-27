Business Break
AAA: Average Alabama gas price drops below $3

Gas prices are on the rise across the nation.
Gas prices are on the rise across the nation.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gas prices continue to slowly but steadily decline.

AAA reports the current national average is $3.28 per gallon. That’s down 2 cents in the last week and 11 cents over the last month.

According to AAA, the current average in Alabama is $2.98 per gallon, which is down 3 cents in the last week and 16 cents lower than a month ago.

“I think that’s due to our supply getting a little stronger, our demand has kind of tapered off this time of year. It hasn’t tapered off right around Christmas of course, but over the last few months in general it’s much less than what it was during the summertime,” said AAA spokesman Clay Ingram.

Click here to check gas prices near you.

AAA says shopping for the best gas prices will help drive prices lower in the coming weeks.

