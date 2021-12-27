Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

GBI: Woman charged with murder in Cuthbert man’s death

(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 11:54 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBLIN, Ga. (WALB) - A Dublin woman was charged with murder in connection to the death of a 38-year-old Cuthbert man she was in a relationship with, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

Alyssa Danielle Wild, 29, was charged with murder in connection to the death of Charles Stephen Holmberg.

The GBI said on Christmas Day, Holmberg was found dead from a gunshot wound inside his car at a Super 8 Hotel in Dublin.

On Monday, Wild was arrested during a traffic stop in Tennessee. She is currently in a Tennessee county jail.

The GBI said additional charges are pending.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the GBI Eastman office at (478) 374-6988 or the Dublin Police Department at (478) 277-5023.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Moore
Columbus State University basketball player dies in car crash
22-year-old Salem man killed in Lee County crash
Woman arrested following Christmas night standoff in Troup County
Brittany Wilson, 32, was charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action in the...
Woman accused of killing boyfriend with sword on Christmas Eve
‘He was the glue to our team’: Vigil held for CSU basketball player killed in Christmas Eve crash

Latest News

U.S Capitol
Student loan borrowers left wondering whether forgiveness is still possible
Two-story Columbus bar and grill to open this week
Suspect in custody following deadly stabbing in LaGrange
Georgia gas prices fall to $3.08/g, down nearly 12¢ from a month ago