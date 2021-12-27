Business Break
Georgia gas prices fall to $3.08/g, down nearly 12¢ from a month ago

By Leonard Hall
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 10:47 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - People across the Peach State are seeing some relief at the pump as gas prices continue to fall.

The price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas stands at $3.08, down 11.8¢ from a month ago, according to new weekly data from GasBuddy.

Although fuel prices are falling, the country set a new national average on Christmas Day.

“We set an ugly new record for the holiday - it was the most expensive Christmas Day we’ve ever seen by two tenths of a penny,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “The average on Christmas was $3.264 per gallon, just a fraction of a penny higher than Christmas Day 2013 which saw the national average at $3.262 per gallon.

Fuel prices are expected to continue dropping into the week.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

