I-85 SB near Shorter shut down due to tractor-trailer fire

(Source: John Hammonds)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 8:12 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SHORTER, Ala. (WTVM) - A portion of Interstate 85 southbound in Macon County is shut down due to a tractor-trailer fire.

The Alabama Department of Transportation reports the single-vehicle crash happened around 6:30 a.m. CT at mile marker 21 in Shorter, just a mile before Exit 22. Drivers will have to have get off at that exit and travel through Highway 80.

Fire and emergency crews are on the scene.

We’ll provide an update once crews have cleared the scene.

