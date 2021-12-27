Business Break
No. 3 Georgia’s defense looks to learn from ‘wake-up call’

FILE- Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) follows a play during the second half of an NCAA...
FILE- Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) follows a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Florida, Oct. 30, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)(Phelan M. Ebenhack | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 9:21 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia’s proud defense is seeking to redeem itself after the Bulldogs’ ugly loss to Alabama in the Southeastern Conference championship game.

Georgia had not allowed more than 17 points in a game before being humbled 41-24 by Alabama.

Still, No. 3 Georgia landed a spot in the College Football Playoff and will play No. 2 Michigan in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 31.

Linebacker Nakobe Dean says players have discussed learning from the ugly loss. Safety Lewis Cine says the loss was a wake-up call.

Georgia still leads the nation in scoring defense. It is second in yards allowed.

