Suspect in custody following deadly stabbing in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A man is dead and another is in custody following an overnight stabbing in LaGrange.

Police responded to an apartment in the 140 block of North Davis Road just after 1:30 a.m. Monday in reference to an unknown problem. Upon arrival, police say they located the 911 caller who indicated that there had been an altercation inside of the apartment and there was a person inside who needed medical assistance.

Authorities entered the apartment and found the victim, 40-year-old Crecensio Rosas De La Rosa, in a bedroom with a stab wound to the neck. EMS rendered aid before transporting the victim to Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center where he later died, police say.

The initial investigation, according to LaGrange police, revealed that four males - including the victim and the suspect, lived in the apartment together.

The suspect and victim were involved in an argument and the suspect, 27-year-old Carlos Eduardo Gomez Rios, stabbed the victim before leaving the apartment, according to police.

Police located the suspect in the parking lot of the apartment complex. He was transported to the Troup County Jail and charged with murder. Authorities say Carlos Eduardo Gomez Rios was deported from the U.S. in 2016 and is currently in the country illegally.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

