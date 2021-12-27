Two-story Columbus bar and grill to open this week

Business Break
(tcw-woio)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 1:30 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Mexican restaurant is debuting in Uptown Columbus this week.

Agave Bar and Grill is a two-story Mexican restaurant with lots of options for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

The Indiana-based restaurant is set to open on Wednesday, Dec. 27, according to the business’ Facebook page.

The menu features a wide variety of Mexican flair - from breakfast to dinner, along with a large drink menu. Agave is open Monday through Saturday from 11:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m. and on Sunday from 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Agave Bar and Grill is located at 1100 Broadway in Columbus. To check out the menu and learn more about the new business, click HERE.

