Warm Last Week of 2021, Mostly Dry until Wednesday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a foggy start, the theme today will be mostly to partly cloudy skies. It should be a dry day so if you have anything to do outside, today is the day to it! Even tomorrow won’t be bad before the pattern turns more unsettled. It will be breezy though. The high around 75 today. Mostly cloudy tonight. An isolated shower can’t be ruled out. Lows in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Tuesday looks mostly cloudy. I have rain coverage at just 20%. The high around 76 degrees despite the clouds and limited amounts of sunshine. Believe it or not, we stay warm through at least New Year’s Day and most of January 2. The problem with that is as rain coverage builds, that will likely lead to some storms as well. There isn’t a huge risk of severe weather over our area right now, but a few storms could be strong or severe, particularly Wednesday night into Thursday and again Saturday night into Sunday. After that second system moves through, we’ll have lows in the 30s a week from today!

