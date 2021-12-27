Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Warm Last Week of 2021, Mostly Dry until Wednesday

Tyler’s forecast
Forecast highs next 7 days
Forecast highs next 7 days(WTVM Weather)
By Tyler Allender
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 8:03 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a foggy start, the theme today will be mostly to partly cloudy skies. It should be a dry day so if you have anything to do outside, today is the day to it! Even tomorrow won’t be bad before the pattern turns more unsettled. It will be breezy though. The high around 75 today. Mostly cloudy tonight. An isolated shower can’t be ruled out. Lows in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Tuesday looks mostly cloudy. I have rain coverage at just 20%. The high around 76 degrees despite the clouds and limited amounts of sunshine. Believe it or not, we stay warm through at least New Year’s Day and most of January 2. The problem with that is as rain coverage builds, that will likely lead to some storms as well. There isn’t a huge risk of severe weather over our area right now, but a few storms could be strong or severe, particularly Wednesday night into Thursday and again Saturday night into Sunday. After that second system moves through, we’ll have lows in the 30s a week from today!

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Moore
Columbus State University basketball player dies in car crash
22-year-old Salem man killed in Lee County crash
Woman arrested following Christmas night standoff in Troup County
Brittany Wilson, 32, was charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action in the...
Woman accused of killing boyfriend with sword on Christmas Eve
Man arrested, charged after standoff with police on Creek Way in Columbus

Latest News

Your next 9 days on 9
Warm for the Final Week of 2021
Derek Kinkade
Warm End to the Weekend; Rain & Storms Return Next Week
Derek Kinkade
Santa Arrives to a Warm Forecast; Dry Through the Weekend
Travel Forecast
Warmer Christmas Eve, Even warmer Christmas Day