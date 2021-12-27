Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Warm and Rainy for the Remainder of the Year!

Anna’s Forecast
Storm Clouds Rolling into the Chattahoochee Valley
Storm Clouds Rolling into the Chattahoochee Valley(Gill McGraw)
By Anna Sims
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 5:18 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We will keep this warm and muggy air in the forecast through the end of the year while we introduce a rain/storm chance every single day. Highs stay in the mid-70s while we track two main storm systems that could bring a few strong storms into the mix over the next 9 days. The first disturbance we are tracking rolls through Wednesday into Thursday and could have a few robust storms in the mix with strong winds and heavy rainfall. Once that one clears, we will track another disturbance to bring some stronger storms in the mix again over the weekend. New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day both have a rain chance in the forecast, so if you have any plans those days make sure to have the rain gear and WTVM Weather App handy! By the first Monday of the new year, we will finally see sunshine and cooler air return to the forecast with lows in the 30s and highs in the 50s.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Moore
Columbus State University basketball player dies in car crash
22-year-old Salem man killed in Lee County crash
Woman arrested following Christmas night standoff in Troup County
Brittany Wilson, 32, was charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action in the...
Woman accused of killing boyfriend with sword on Christmas Eve
‘He was the glue to our team’: Vigil held for CSU basketball player killed in Christmas Eve crash

Latest News

Forecast highs next 7 days
Warm Last Week of 2021, Mostly Dry until Wednesday
Your next 9 days on 9
Warm for the Final Week of 2021
Derek Kinkade
Warm End to the Weekend; Rain & Storms Return Next Week
Derek Kinkade
Santa Arrives to a Warm Forecast; Dry Through the Weekend