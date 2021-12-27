Warm and Rainy for the Remainder of the Year!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We will keep this warm and muggy air in the forecast through the end of the year while we introduce a rain/storm chance every single day. Highs stay in the mid-70s while we track two main storm systems that could bring a few strong storms into the mix over the next 9 days. The first disturbance we are tracking rolls through Wednesday into Thursday and could have a few robust storms in the mix with strong winds and heavy rainfall. Once that one clears, we will track another disturbance to bring some stronger storms in the mix again over the weekend. New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day both have a rain chance in the forecast, so if you have any plans those days make sure to have the rain gear and WTVM Weather App handy! By the first Monday of the new year, we will finally see sunshine and cooler air return to the forecast with lows in the 30s and highs in the 50s.

