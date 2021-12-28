Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

3 teens dead, 1 critical in shooting at Texas gas station

Police released surveillance video of the 14-year-old suspect entering the convenience store...
Police released surveillance video of the 14-year-old suspect entering the convenience store with a 40-caliber pistol. Investigators say he fired at least 20 rounds, killing three teens between the ages of 14 and 16.(Source: Garland Police Department via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 5:45 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARLAND, Texas (AP) - Police say three teenagers were killed and a fourth was critically wounded when another teen opened fire inside a Dallas-area gas station.

Police say they arrested a 14-year-old boy who they suspect as the shooter on Monday.

The shooting happened Sunday night in the Dallas suburb of Garland.

Police say the shooter exited a white pickup truck, opened the door to the store and began firing inside. The shooter then got back into the truck, which sped away.

Police say the four people who were shot were boys ages 14 to 16. Three were pronounced dead at the scene. The fourth was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two-story Columbus bar and grill to open this week
‘He was the glue to our team’: Vigil held for CSU basketball player killed in Christmas Eve crash
Anthony Moore
Columbus State University basketball player dies in car crash
22-year-old Salem man killed in Lee County crash
Woman arrested following Christmas night standoff in Troup County

Latest News

On average nationwide, pediatric hospitalizations are up 35% in just the past week.
More kids being hospitalized nationwide with COVID-19
Police say evidence found at the scene suggests a second person was also injured in the...
At least 1 injured following convenience store shooting in Eufaula
WTVM News Leader 9 at 5:30am
Fire crews say after they extinguished the fire, they saw there was very little left of the...
No survivors found after plane crashes in Calif. neighborhood