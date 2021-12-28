Amber alert: Dad in Ga. crisis has violent past, records show

CUMMING, Ga. (WGLC/CBS46) - After an Amber alert was issued for a 6-year-old and her mom, we’re starting to learn more about the man accused of being behind the crisis.

Authorities say 6-year-old Rachel Zecena and her mother, 45-year-old Balvanera Esperanz Parada-Olivas, may have been taken against their will by 55-year-old Alexis R. Zecena-Lopez.

Rachel, who was last seen Sunday evening, is described as having black hair and brown eyes. Her mother, Balvanera, is 5-foot-2-inches tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds. She also has black hair and brown eyes.

The alleged kidnapper, Zecena-Lopez, has been identified as the father of the abducted child. He is described as being 5-foot-8 and weighs approximately 175 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Cumming police told CBS46 they believe Alexis and Balvanera were involved in a domestic dispute shortly before the three disappeared.

Neighbors say the pair were previously married until a domestic dispute led to divorce and jail time for Zacena-Lopez.

“I know he loves his daughter so much and the break up hit him hard. The divorce,” said neighbor Brenda Gossett.

“Balvanera left and that was probably a year ago. But then a couple months ago, there was another little altercation. He was arrested.” said neighbor Scott Walters.

Cumming police told CBS46 Zecena-Lopez was involved in a violent domestic dispute case in August with his ex-wife and a protective order was put in place.

“The real concern, of course, because of his history in August, he was arrested for the kidnap and rape of his ex-wife and that was a very violent encounter,” Cumming Police Chief David Marsh shared. “In fact he actually stabbed himself to make it look like she was the aggressor in that particular case.”

Cumming police say they believe this time Zecena-Lopez, who does not have lawful custody of the child, actually took the mother and daughter, after removing his ankle monitor.

Law enforcement officials believe the three may be traveling in a 2016 Black Ford Focus with Georgia license plate RVX9470.

Zecena-Lopez may be armed and should be considered dangerous. If you have any information on their whereabouts, immediately dial 911 or call the Cumming Police Department at 770-781-3087.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.