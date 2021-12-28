An Unsettled Weather Pattern Through the New Year

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We will keep this unsettled weather pattern around through the end of 2021 and will be a few days into the New Year before we return to a more settled pattern again. Scattered showers and storms return Wednesday into Thursday while highs stay in the mid-70s, muggy air stays in place, and the first of two disturbances sweeps through the region. Within this area of showers and storms, there is a potential for some strong to severe storms in the mix, but the best instability will be off to our northwest. While we can’t rule out a few strong to severe storms around our neck of the woods, I don’t think it will be too much of an issue for us here in the valley. Another storm system rolls through Saturday and Sunday that could bring a couple of strong storms in the mix, but it is still too far out to know for certain what to expect. The good news is that by the time we get to the first Monday of the New Year, there will be lots of sunshine back in the forecast with highs back in the 50s.

