Atlanta’s New Year’s Eve Peach Drop canceled because of COVID-19 concerns

(CBS46)
By Joyce Lupiani
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 12:54 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (WTVM) - Atlanta’s biggest New Year’s Eve celebration, the Peach Drop, is canceled.

Approximately 60,000 people were expected to attend the countdown to 2022 at Underground Atlanta, which was to be hosted by Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.

Atlanta hip-hop group Goodie Mob and Grammy Award-winning artist Ashanti were scheduled to perform.

Due to the rising number of Covid cases, the City is canceling the Peach Drop at Underground. While we are saddened to...

Posted by Underground Atlanta on Tuesday, December 28, 2021

This is the third year that the Peach Drop has been canceled. It was canceled in 2019 while its future was being reevaluated and the coronavirus pandemic was cited as the reason in 2020.

The 2019 cancelation was the first time that the annual celebration was not held.

New Year’s Eve celebrations are once again being canceled or scaled back around the world because of the most recent surge caused by the Omicron variant.

Copyright 2021 WGCL. All rights reserved.

