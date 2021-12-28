Breezy and warm with quick showers today; Rain coverage goes up from there

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We are starting to head into a more unsettled pattern. While a few quick isolated showers are anticipated today, scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast at times from Wednesday through Sunday. Once the rain ends, winter returns first thing next week! In the meantime, expect highs to climb into the mid 70s each and every day through New Year’s Day despite the fact we’ll have more clouds than sunshine. While rain is possible at anytime during the previously mentioned Wednesday through Sunday time frame, there are two main time frames we are watching. Whenever you have a stagnant weather pattern with warm, and moisture-laden air this time of year, it can spell trouble in the deep south. Severe weather is possible to our northwest across north Alabama and Mississippi Wednesday afternoon and night. Strong winds and a few tornadoes are possible there. A couple of those storms could bleed over into east Alabama and even west Georgia late Wednesday night into Thursday. Yet another storm system is possible over the weekend, especially Saturday night into Sunday. By the time we head back to work after New Year’s, it will be colder with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s!

