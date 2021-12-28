Business Break
Columbus Health Dept. holds pop-up pediatric vaccination clinic

(Maddie Kerth)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A pediatric vaccination clinic was set up in the Cross Country Plaza on Tuesday afternoon, December 28.

Children under 17 - with the guidance of their parents - were invited to get vaccinated.

All three brands of the COVID-19 vaccination were available at the pop-up clinic. Attendees had the option to drive-thru the event or simply walk up to get the shot.

If you missed today’s event, the next pop-up will be in Ellaville on Wednesday.

They’ll be back in town on Thursday at Hollywood Connection from 1 - 4 p.m.

