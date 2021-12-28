Columbus police searching for critically missing 11-year-old, last seen on 28th St.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen.

11-year-old Kimberly Mooney was last seen Tuesday, December 28, in the area of 28th Street in Columbus.

Mooney was last seen wearing a red and white “Lego” top with pink and purple pants.

Anyone with information concerning this critically missing girl, contact 911 or the Columbus Police Department Youth Services at 706-653-3449.

