Columbus police searching for critically missing 11-year-old, last seen on 28th St.
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 2:32 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen.
11-year-old Kimberly Mooney was last seen Tuesday, December 28, in the area of 28th Street in Columbus.
Mooney was last seen wearing a red and white “Lego” top with pink and purple pants.
Anyone with information concerning this critically missing girl, contact 911 or the Columbus Police Department Youth Services at 706-653-3449.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.