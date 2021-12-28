Georgia man charged with killing mother and stepfather

WATKINSVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia man shot and killed his mother and stepfather before leading police on a brief chase ending in his arrest, officials said.

Oconee County sheriff’s deputies said they found Ashley Schutza and Benjamin Smith in their Watkinsville home just after midnight Tuesday, dead from apparent gunshot wounds. Two children were found unharmed.

Deputies said they believe Peyton Moyer, 20, killed the two and then fled in a family vehicle. Moyer was found in Athens and arrested after a short pursuit by Athens-Clarke County police.

Moyer is being held in the Oconee County jail, charged with two counts of murder and one count of first-degree cruelty to children. It’s unclear whether Moyer has seen a judge or has a lawyer.

