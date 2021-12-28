Business Break
Harris Co. School District announces traffic pattern changes ahead of new school opening

By Leonard Hall
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 10:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - The Harris County School District is announcing traffic patterns changes in preparation for the new opening of Harris County Carver Middle School.

Prior to January 6, parents, staff members, and high school students are asked to familiarize themselves with the following morning and afternoon plans:

“As we return to school on January 6, 2022, we will need to adjust to new morning and afternoon traffic patterns,” said Justin Finney, HCSD assistant superintendent of business services and technology.”

  • While the new school, located at 1000 Mobley Road in Hamilton, is situated behind Harris County High School, traffic for HCCMS drop off/pickup will be via Mobley Road.
  • Parents dropping off and picking up at both schools must use Mobley Road for HCCMS and Highway 116 for HCHS. The school district says parents are not allowed to cross between schools using Tiger Way by the stadium due to heavy bus and student driver traffic at HCHS.
  • Student drivers at HCHS can use Tiger Way between schools, including those dropping off siblings at HCCMS. Afternoon pickups should exit through Mobley Road.

“As always, safety is our highest priority. These traffic plans have been designed by district and school administrators to ensure safety first and to also be as efficient as possible,” Finney added. “As with any new traffic plan, traffic will move slower the first few days. As everyone adapts to the new patterns, traffic should flow more efficiently after the first few days.”

Officials say law enforcement will be on hand to assist during the first few days.

