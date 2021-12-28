Business Break
At least 1 injured following convenience store shooting in Eufaula

Police say evidence found at the scene suggests a second person was also injured in the shooting, but that person has not been found.(Source: Eufaula Police Department)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 5:52 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - Eufaula police are investigating a shooting at a business that left at least one person injured.

Authorities say they received multiple reports of gunshots in the parking lot of a convenience store in the 1100 block of North Eufaula Avenue at 9:15 p.m. Monday.

Upon arrival, police determined that multiple gunshots had been fired and all involved individuals and vehicles had left the premises.

About 20 minutes after receiving reports of the shooting, a victim with several gunshot wounds arrived at Medical Center Barbour’s emergency room via private vehicle, according to police. Authorities say that individual is hospitalized in stable condition.

Police say evidence found at the scene suggests a second person was also injured in the shooting, but that person has not been found. The business also sustained gunshot damage, according to Eufaula police.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Eufaula Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 334-687-1200 or the anonymous tip line at 334-687-7100.

