Local healthcare provider limiting COVID antibody treatments

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As the omicron variant continuously spreads throughout the nation, health officials say the surge is impacting some COVID-19 treatments.

Monoclonal antibody treatments are given to help treat patients with COVID. These life-saving treatments are administered to reduce the spread of the virus and decrease the number of COVID hospitalizations.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Resources recently announced a pause on two of those treatments. The agency says those treatments haven’t been as effective against spreading the omicron variant.

Grant Farrimond with St. Francis-Emory Healthcare released a statement to News Leader 9 regarding the pause, which reads: “At this time, we are carefully considering the most effective monoclonal antibody treatments for the current COVID-19 variants. St. Francis-Emory Healthcare expects allocations to be initially limited and will allow the FDA’s guidance regarding current therapies approved for emergency use.”

