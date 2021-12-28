Man facing charges after shooting Muscogee Co. sheriff’s deputy in Phenix City

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man is facing several charges for shooting a Muscogee County sheriff’s deputy.

The shooting happened back in October on Sandfort Road in Phenix City.

31-year-old Jasmine Richardson claims the deputy scared him after he saw the deputy speeding toward him. Richardson says he had been shot before and he was scared of being shot again.

The suspect left the scene and eventually turned himself in.

The deputy is recovering and told News Leader 9 that the bullet did not go through his skull.

Richardson was charged with attempted murder, assault and leaving the scene of a crash with injuries.

The case was bound over to a grand jury.

