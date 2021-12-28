NEW DETAILS: Columbus man facing charges after 11-hour standoff on Christmas Eve

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man arrested after an 11-hour standoff will be given mental health and medical evaluations.

On December 24, at approximately 6:46 p.m., 25-year-old Ticuondre Nelson forced his way into his mom’s home - located at Bull Creek Apartments

Police say he was waiving a gun in a threatening manner and would not let his siblings leave the apartment.

Nelson is facing multiple charges including:

Two counts of false imprisonment

Two counts of cruelty to children

Nelson must pay $10,000 in total for the charges. Nelson is also being held on a $250,000 bond for obstruction of law enforcement.

