Police: CSU basketball player fatally struck by street racer

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - We’re learning new information about the crash that killed a Columbus State University basketball player.

Phenix City police say they responded to State Docks Road and Industrial Drive on Christmas Eve in reference to a drag racing complaint. Officers arrived on the scene and discovered 25-year-old Anthony Moore laying on the grassy shoulder of the roadway, police say. Moore was deceased, according to officials.

Preliminary investigation shows Moore was struck by a vehicle that was involved in an illegal street race. A vigil was held for Moore Sunday evening.

Authorities say the vehicle that struck Moore left the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Phenix City Police Department at 334-298-0611 or 334-448-2819.

