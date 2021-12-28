Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Police: CSU basketball player fatally struck by street racer

Preliminary investigation shows Moore was struck by a vehicle that was involved in an illegal...
Preliminary investigation shows Moore was struck by a vehicle that was involved in an illegal street race.(Source: Columbus State University)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 1:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - We’re learning new information about the crash that killed a Columbus State University basketball player.

Phenix City police say they responded to State Docks Road and Industrial Drive on Christmas Eve in reference to a drag racing complaint. Officers arrived on the scene and discovered 25-year-old Anthony Moore laying on the grassy shoulder of the roadway, police say. Moore was deceased, according to officials.

Preliminary investigation shows Moore was struck by a vehicle that was involved in an illegal street race. A vigil was held for Moore Sunday evening.

Authorities say the vehicle that struck Moore left the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Phenix City Police Department at 334-298-0611 or 334-448-2819.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two-story Columbus bar and grill to open this week
‘He was the glue to our team’: Vigil held for CSU basketball player killed in Christmas Eve crash
22-year-old Salem man killed in Lee County crash
Anthony Moore
Columbus State University basketball player dies in car crash
Suspect in custody following deadly stabbing in LaGrange

Latest News

Columbus police searching for critically missing 11-year-old, last seen on 28th St.
Columbus police searching for critically missing 11-year-old, last seen on 28th St.
Volunteers needed for city-wide MLK cleanup in Smiths Station
31-year-old Jasmine Lamar Richardson
Man facing charges after shooting Muscogee Co. sheriff’s deputy in Phenix City
Atlanta’s New Year’s Eve Peach Drop canceled because of COVID-19 concerns