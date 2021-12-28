Volunteers needed for city-wide MLK cleanup in Smiths Station

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - The City of Smiths Station is searching for volunteers for its city-wide MLK cleanup day.

This event will be on Saturday, January 15 from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. EST.

Clean up supplies and lunch will be provided to volunteers.

Volunteers will meet at the Smiths Station Government Center - located at 2336 Panther Parkway - at 8:50 a.m.

To register, call 334-297-8771 - extension 6.

