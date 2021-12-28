Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

WANTED: MCSO searching for sex offender who failed to register

WANTED: MCSO searching for sex offender who failed to register
WANTED: MCSO searching for sex offender who failed to register(Source: Muscogee County Sheriff's Office)
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 4:40 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office(MCSO) is currently searching for a sex offender who failed to register.

The MCSO is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Timothy Eley. Eley is wanted for failure to register as a sex offender and his original charge is child molestation.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Eley is asked to contact law enforcement upon sight. Deputies say do not attempt to apprehend him.

Tips can be given through the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page or by calling the anonymous tip line at 706-225-4285.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two-story Columbus bar and grill to open this week
Preliminary investigation shows Moore was struck by a vehicle that was involved in an illegal...
Police: CSU basketball player fatally struck by street racer
‘He was the glue to our team’: Vigil held for CSU basketball player killed in Christmas Eve crash
‘He is a hero’: Community honors CSU basketball player who passed away
‘He is a hero’: Community honors CSU basketball player who passed away
Anthony Moore
Columbus State University basketball player dies in car crash

Latest News

This is what the telescope will look like once in space.
NASA launches largest, strongest telescope in history
NEW DETAILS: Columbus man facing charges after 11-hour standoff on Christmas Eve
NEW DETAILS: Columbus man facing charges after 11-hour standoff on Christmas Eve
Columbus police searching for critically missing 11-year-old, last seen on 28th St.
Columbus police searching for critically missing 11-year-old, last seen on 28th St.
Preliminary investigation shows Moore was struck by a vehicle that was involved in an illegal...
Police: CSU basketball player fatally struck by street racer