WANTED: MCSO searching for sex offender who failed to register

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office(MCSO) is currently searching for a sex offender who failed to register.

The MCSO is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Timothy Eley. Eley is wanted for failure to register as a sex offender and his original charge is child molestation.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Eley is asked to contact law enforcement upon sight. Deputies say do not attempt to apprehend him.

Tips can be given through the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page or by calling the anonymous tip line at 706-225-4285.

