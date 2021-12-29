Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

AAA not offering ‘Tow For Life’ service this holiday weekend

AAA
AAA(AP)
By Bria Chatman
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 9:45 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - COVID-19 and staffing shortages are impacting one of AAA’s oldest programs. The company has announced they will not off their Tow For Life service this holiday weekend, which helps keep impaired drivers off the road.

As we look forward to celebrating and bringing in 2022, there should be plans in place to make sure you and your loved ones get home safely.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recommends designating a sober driver. Setting up rides to and from your destinations using taxi companies or ride share services like Uber and Lyft. If you host a party, have non-alcoholic beverage options. Guests that choose to drink, make sure they don’t drive intoxicated and they leave with someone who is sober. If you see someone you believe is driving intoxicated, contact law enforcement.

AAA says the highest number of alcohol related deaths happen on New Years Day. The National Safety Council is estimating 427 people may lose their lives on the road this holiday weekend. This is why it’s important to make a plan now to make sure you and your loved ones have fun but also stay safe.

AAA is hopeful they will bring Tow For Life back next year.

“You know we normally do our Tow For Life program that we’ve done for twenty something years. But we’re not doing it this year because of COVID and some staffing issues that we’re having,” says Clay Ingram with AAA. “But we’re hoping to be back on board with it next year just like we’ve done for 20 something years.”

Ingram says they do have an app that’s free and available to everyone. For more details, click here.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monday morning, Columbus police issued a critical missing person alert for 5-year-old Kamarie...
Mother of slain 5-year-old charged with murder
Preliminary investigation shows Moore was struck by a vehicle that was involved in an illegal...
Police: CSU basketball player fatally struck by street racer
Two-story Columbus bar and grill to open this week
‘He was the glue to our team’: Vigil held for CSU basketball player killed in Christmas Eve crash
Columbus police searching for critically missing 11-year-old, last seen on 28th St.
Columbus police searching for critically missing 11-year-old, last seen on 28th St.

Latest News

Increased COVID testing throughout the Fountain City amid omicron surge
Monday morning, Columbus police issued a critical missing person alert for 5-year-old Kamarie...
Mother of slain 5-year-old charged with murder
WANTED: MCSO searching for sex offender who failed to register
WANTED: MCSO searching for sex offender who failed to register
This is what the telescope will look like once in space.
NASA launches largest, strongest telescope in history