Auburn man charged with burglary, criminal mischief

On Dec. 28, Auburn police arrested Joseph Lee Wall, 38, on warrants charging him with burglary second degree and criminal mischief third degree.
On Dec. 28, Auburn police arrested Joseph Lee Wall, 38, on warrants charging him with burglary second degree and criminal mischief third degree.(Source: Auburn Police Department)
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 6:23 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An Auburn man was arrested on burglary and criminal mischief charges on Tuesday.

Auburn police officers responded to a call regarding a burglary in a residential area in the 100 block of Toomer Street. Upon arrival, authorities saw a suspect causing damage to a door. The suspect was apprehended and identified as 38-year-old Joseph Lee Wall of Auburn, Alabama.

On Dec. 28, Auburn police arrested Wall on warrants charging him with burglary second degree and criminal mischief third degree.

Officers were able to locate a victim that reported Wall also made unlawful entry into a residence in the area. After further investigation, Wall was arrested for charges associated with the residential burglary and damage.

Wall was transported to the Lee County Jail and is being held on a $5,500 bond. This case remains under investigation with the possibility of more charges forthcoming.

