Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Auburn University to require face coverings effective Jan. 3

Face Mask
Face Mask(WILX)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 3:40 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn University will require face coverings - regardless of vaccination status - in all campus buildings and transportation services - effective January 3.

Auburn University asks that people wear their face coverings properly. The face covering should completely cover the nose and mouth - along with the side of your face.

All students, faculty and staff are highly encouraged to receive a negative COVID-19 test before returning to campus to help mitigate the spread of the virus. 

To find a testing location near you, click here.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monday morning, Columbus police issued a critical missing person alert for 5-year-old Kamarie...
Mother of slain 5-year-old charged with murder
Preliminary investigation shows Moore was struck by a vehicle that was involved in an illegal...
Police: CSU basketball player fatally struck by street racer
Columbus police searching for critically missing 11-year-old, last seen on 28th St.
Columbus police: Missing 11-year-old located
‘She was my life’: Mother of slain 5-year-old girl speaks out
‘She was my life’: Mother of slain 5-year-old girl speaks out
NEW DETAILS: Columbus mom charged on multiple counts of felony murder for slain 5-year-old...
NEW DETAILS: Columbus mom charged on multiple counts of felony murder for slain 5-year-old daughter

Latest News

The Columbus Police is asking for the public's help in locating a missing teen.
Columbus police searching for missing teen
Heavy police presence on Mathews St. in Columbus
Heavy police presence on Mathews St. in Columbus
Miss Alabama USA, Miss Alabama Teen USA to be crowned in Auburn
Nurses are speaking out against the new CDC guidelines shortening the amount of time people...
Nurses in Georgia are voicing opinions on COVID isolation changes