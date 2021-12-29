Business Break
Barbour and Henry County starts a new program for preventative women’s care

(WCAX)
By Jayla Johnson
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 10:43 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - When most people hear women’s family planning, they may think of contraceptives.

Now, the Barbour and Henry County Health Department is giving it a whole new meaning by  launching a new program called ‘Well Woman.’ This program is made to ensure women are receiving proper prevention care.

“It is so rural around here, and so many people don’t have insurance” says Crystalee Walters, Maternal and Child Health Coordinator, Alabama Department of Public Health. “And so these were the perfect counties in our district to start the program at.”

Well Woman offers women ages 15 to 55 the opportunity to receive preventative health screening and management for chronic diseases.

“This program addresses chronic issues that most women are unaware of before pregnancies,” says Walters. “They are seen by our nurses, then have a consult with our nurse practitioner to discuss their findings, and then they see our well woman social worker who is also their health coach.”

Long term, this program hopes to address the above average infant and maternal mortality rates in the state of Alabama.

“We have seen so many women that come in, and they just like the program addresses, they were unaware of what was going on,” says Walters. “And with the help of the social worker and staff they were able to get prescriptions for high blood pressure and medications at little to no cost.”

The program is currently planning to expand their advocacy efforts through community outreach in the near future.

You must be a resident of the counties to qualify for participation. For information on how to schedule an appointment, call the Henry County Health Department at (334) 585-2660 or the Barbour County Health Department at (334) 687-4808.

