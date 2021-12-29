Byrd Street lane closures expected in Auburn

Business Break
Lane closures are expected on Byrd Street near the intersection of Tucker Avenue.(tcw-wave)
By Deanna McClary
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 11:03 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Lane closures are expected on Byrd Street near the intersection of Tucker Avenue.

Starting Wednesday, December 29 at 8 a.m., utilities will be installed for the Tucker Heights project.

Tucker Heights is a new affordable housing subdivision in Auburn located on the corner of Byrd St. and Tucker Ave. The project is a part of the city’s ongoing efforts to support low-to-moderate-income families in Auburn. The completion of Tucker Heights will bring the number of homes the city has built for first-time homeowners to 150.

Residents are advised to use caution in the area and to take alternate routes to avoid delays.

