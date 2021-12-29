Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Columbus police searching for missing teen

The Columbus Police is asking for the public's help in locating a missing teen.
The Columbus Police is asking for the public's help in locating a missing teen.(Source: Wtvm)
By Deanna McClary
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 3:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen.

Margaret Mooney, 15, was last seen in the area of 2nd Avenue and 44th Street in May or June of 2021.

Authorities say Mooney may be in the area of Victory Drive in Columbus, Phenix City or Smiths Station in Alabama. Authorities suspect she may be with Travis Jenkins. Jenkins is described as a male in his late 20′s.

As of now, Mooney clothing description is unknown. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Margaret Mooney is asked to call the Columbus Police Department Youth Services Unit at 706-653-3449 or 911.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monday morning, Columbus police issued a critical missing person alert for 5-year-old Kamarie...
Mother of slain 5-year-old charged with murder
Preliminary investigation shows Moore was struck by a vehicle that was involved in an illegal...
Police: CSU basketball player fatally struck by street racer
NEW DETAILS: Columbus mom charged on multiple counts of felony murder for slain 5-year-old...
NEW DETAILS: Columbus mom charged on multiple counts of felony murder for slain 5-year-old daughter
‘She was my life’: Mother of slain 5-year-old girl speaks out
‘She was my life’: Mother of slain 5-year-old girl speaks out
Columbus police searching for critically missing 11-year-old, last seen on 28th St.
Columbus police: Missing 11-year-old located

Latest News

File image of Nancy Worley
Former Ala. secretary of state, Democratic leader Nancy Worley dies
Face Mask
Auburn University to require face coverings effective Jan. 3
Heavy police presence on Mathews St. in Columbus
Heavy police presence on Mathews St. in Columbus
Miss Alabama USA, Miss Alabama Teen USA to be crowned in Auburn