Columbus police searching for missing teen

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen.

Margaret Mooney, 15, was last seen in the area of 2nd Avenue and 44th Street in May or June of 2021.

Authorities say Mooney may be in the area of Victory Drive in Columbus, Phenix City or Smiths Station in Alabama. Authorities suspect she may be with Travis Jenkins. Jenkins is described as a male in his late 20′s.

As of now, Mooney clothing description is unknown. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Margaret Mooney is asked to call the Columbus Police Department Youth Services Unit at 706-653-3449 or 911.

