DPH: Need to get tested for COVID? Don’t go to the ER

ATLANTA (WALB) - The Georgia Department of Health (DPH) said those seeking COVID-19 testing should not go to a hospital’s emergency department.

The health department is urging against doing this to “help keep hospital emergency departments open to treat medical emergencies.”

“Individuals seeking COVID testing should not go to hospital emergency departments unless they are experiencing severe COVID-19 symptoms requiring urgent medical attention,” the department said in a release. “Asymptomatic individuals or individuals with mild symptoms should find testing sites other than hospital emergency departments.”

The health department said COVID testing sites are available throughout the state.

“We are working with our lab partners to expand testing hours and add testing sites, however, lines will continue to be long as thousands of Georgians want to get tested,” the health department said.

The health department is also encouraging registering before going to a DPH testing site.

DPH has also made arrangements to open the Dougherty County mass testing site at 1150 W. Oakridge Drive on Friday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. The site will not be open on New Year’s Day.

