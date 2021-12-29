Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Driver accused of killing 2 children in Fla. hit-and-run causes scene in courtroom

Sean Charles Greer, 27, faces multiple charges, including leaving the scene of an accident...
Sean Charles Greer, 27, faces multiple charges, including leaving the scene of an accident involving death.(Source: Broward County Sheriff's Office via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 2:40 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A 27-year-old Florida man accused in a hit-and-run crash that killed two children and injured four others caused a disturbance during his first court appearance, hours after sheriff’s deputies arrested him.

Detectives say physical evidence led them to Sean Charles Greer.

He was arrested Tuesday night, a day after the crash in Wilton Manors.

During a court appearance Wednesday, deputies led Greer away after he apparently objected to attending the proceeding.

Officials say Greer veered around a transit bus and crashed into the children.

He was ordered held without bond on two probation violations.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monday morning, Columbus police issued a critical missing person alert for 5-year-old Kamarie...
Mother of slain 5-year-old charged with murder
Preliminary investigation shows Moore was struck by a vehicle that was involved in an illegal...
Police: CSU basketball player fatally struck by street racer
Columbus police searching for critically missing 11-year-old, last seen on 28th St.
Columbus police: Missing 11-year-old located
‘She was my life’: Mother of slain 5-year-old girl speaks out
‘She was my life’: Mother of slain 5-year-old girl speaks out
NEW DETAILS: Columbus mom charged on multiple counts of felony murder for slain 5-year-old...
NEW DETAILS: Columbus mom charged on multiple counts of felony murder for slain 5-year-old daughter

Latest News

FILE - Law enforcement officers block off the entrance to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School...
Judge postpones penalty trial for Parkland school gunman
The US is seeing an explosion of new COVID cases, shattering previous records. In the wake of...
US hits record number of new COVID cases
A mother reported Alexa told her child to plug in a phone charger about halfway into a wall...
Alexa reportedly told child to touch penny to outlet, mom says
Audubon Zoo male lion cubs, Haji and Asani, celebrate their first birthday. January 11,...
3 lions test positive for COVID-19 in New Orleans zoo
Heavy police presence on Mathews St. in Columbus
Heavy police presence on Mathews St. in Columbus