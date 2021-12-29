Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Former Ala. secretary of state, Democratic leader Nancy Worley dies

File image of Nancy Worley
File image of Nancy Worley(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Nancy Worley, a prominent figure in Alabama politics and the former secretary of state, has died at age 70.

Her death was confirmed by the Alabama Democratic Party, of which she served as chairwoman from 2013-2019.

While her cause of death is not yet confirmed, she was recently admitted to the hospital for an undisclosed illness. Alabama Democratic Conference leader Joe Reed described her as “gravely ill.”

Worley served as Alabama’s secretary of state from 2003-2007.

A former educator, she also served two terms as president of the Alabama Education Association from 1983-1984 and again from 1995-1997.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monday morning, Columbus police issued a critical missing person alert for 5-year-old Kamarie...
Mother of slain 5-year-old charged with murder
Preliminary investigation shows Moore was struck by a vehicle that was involved in an illegal...
Police: CSU basketball player fatally struck by street racer
NEW DETAILS: Columbus mom charged on multiple counts of felony murder for slain 5-year-old...
NEW DETAILS: Columbus mom charged on multiple counts of felony murder for slain 5-year-old daughter
‘She was my life’: Mother of slain 5-year-old girl speaks out
‘She was my life’: Mother of slain 5-year-old girl speaks out
Columbus police searching for critically missing 11-year-old, last seen on 28th St.
Columbus police: Missing 11-year-old located

Latest News

The Columbus Police is asking for the public's help in locating a missing teen.
Columbus police searching for missing teen
Face Mask
Auburn University to require face coverings effective Jan. 3
Heavy police presence on Mathews St. in Columbus
Heavy police presence on Mathews St. in Columbus
Miss Alabama USA, Miss Alabama Teen USA to be crowned in Auburn