Georgia announces $100M for hospitals amid COVID-19 surge

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp delivers a COVID briefing on Dec. 29, 2021, amid a rapidly rising wave...
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp delivers a COVID briefing on Dec. 29, 2021, amid a rapidly rising wave of the omicron variant of coronavirus.(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 6:47 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp says the state will spend $100 million to boost hospital staffing amid an explosion of new COVID infections in the state.

Kemp announced the measure at a news conference Wednesday, a day after Georgia broke its record for the number of reported positive COVID-19 tests. Kemp said the $100 million could mean up to 1,000 additional personnel for hospitals, with assignments effective for 13 weeks.

The Republican governor also said he will deploy 200 National Guard troops to help at COVID-19 testing sites and hospitals But he reiterated his opposition to mask and vaccine mandates.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

