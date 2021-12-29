Higher rain coverage through New Year’s, Warm with some storms

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We are kicking off a more unsettled pattern for the rest of 2021 and the first day or two of 2022. After that, we turn much colder compared to where we’ve been. In reality, it’ll be much more typical for this time of year. Mostly cloudy today. Warm and breezy at times. Scattered showers and storms will dot the landscape, especially through mid afternoon. Highs top out in the mid 70s. After fewer showers this evening, our most widespread rain and storm potential swings through overnight and Thursday morning, until about midday. Severe weather is possible mainly to our northwest across north Georgia, north Alabama, Mississippi and parts of Tennessee producing high winds and perhaps a few tornadoes. A couple stronger storms could bleed into the Chattahoochee Valley, especially between 2 AM and 12 PM Thursday with mainly an isolated damaging wind threat here, if anything. The overall threat for severe weather is low from I-85 southward. We remain unusually warm with highs in the 70s and lows in the 60s through New Year’s Day with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Another storm system is forecast to move in during the weekend providing another good opportunity for rain and storms. As of now, timing looks mainly confined to Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning. A few severe storms are possible with this system, but it is still too early to focus on any potential impacts. Rain slowly tapers down Sunday afternoon and Sunday evening allowing temperatures to turn colder. By Monday morning, we’re expecting lows around freezing. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s early next week with abundant sunshine

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.