Increased COVID testing throughout the Fountain City amid omicron surge

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - You may have noticed the long lines outside urgent care facilities throughout the Fountain City.

Health officials say there’s been a major increase in people receiving COVID tests. This comes after people gathered with family members during Christmas.

Lines wrapped around the building are becoming an everyday occurrence at urgent care facilities.

“Christmas Eve we were only open from nine to two, but we still tested 40, over 40 people,” said Acute Care Emergency Physician Assistant Terri Jordan. “Yesterday, we swabbed 98 people.”

Jordan says of those 98 patients they swabbed yesterday, 40 ended up testing positive for COVID.

One woman tells News Leader 9 she celebrated Christmas with a family member and caught COVID.

She says she tried booking a same-day appointment for a rapid COVID test at Peachtree Immediate Care on Manchester Expressway with no avail.

“I’ve been here about 15, 20 minutes trying to get an appointment, but they’re booked for today and then I went on the website and it’s saying that they don’t have anymore appointments available,” said Shanique Harmon.

No more appointments available - that seems to be the case at several urgent care facilities.

“We had patients that were coming to be seen for non-COVID things,” said Jordan. “They couldn’t get in other urgent cares because they put signs on the door saying no more appointments for the day.”

Speaking of those signs, one was posted at American Family Care. They say they’re unable to accept additional COVID testing patients today.

Another facility impacted by the current influx of COVID-positive cases is East Alabama Medical Center.

“Currently we have 21 impatient in our facility with about six of those patients being in the ICU and one patient who is currently on a ventilator,” said EAMC’s Director of Infection Prevention and Employee Health.

The hospital says of the 352 visitors to their three emergency departments yesterday, 163 were COVID-symptom related. Because of that, the hospital is implementing Code Red visitation restrictions again. That means for some patients, they can only have one visitor at a time.

Health officials say two things - you should wait three to seven days after you’re exposed to COVID before getting tested and only visit the ER true medical emergencies.

