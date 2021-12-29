Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

NEW DETAILS: Columbus mom charged on multiple counts of felony murder for slain 5-year-old daughter

Officials to address murder charges on Holland’s mom
NEW DETAILS: Columbus mom charged on multiple counts of felony murder for slain 5-year-old...
NEW DETAILS: Columbus mom charged on multiple counts of felony murder for slain 5-year-old daughter(Source: Russell Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 10:22 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Russell County Sheriff’s Office gave an update Wednesday morning on 5-year-old Kamarie Holland’s murder.

On December 28, Kamarie’s mom, Kristy Siple, was arrested on felony murder charges. Siple was also charged with one human trafficking charge.

Siple has been charged with three counts of murder:

  • Murder during the course of kidnapping
  • Murder during the course of rape
  • Murder during the course of sodomy

Siple was sent to the Russell County Court on Wednesday morning, December 29, and she will be held in the Russell County Jail without bond on all of four charges.

District Attorney Rick Chancey says Hoskins may have another outstanding warrant served to her in the following days.

Jeremy Williams will also have additional charges in the coming days. The following charges will be added onto his existing capital murder charge:

  • Capital murder during the course of kidnapping
  • Capital murder during the course of rape
  • Capital murder during the course of sodomy

Williams is also expected to be charged with the production of child pornography.

At this time, Williams is being held with no bond at the Russell County Jail. His current charge is for the murder of a person less than 14 years old.

Below is the full press conference:

A second gag order was issued in this case from Judge Gray in Russell County.

Columbus Police Department Assistant Chief, Joyce Dent-Fitzpatrick, asks parents to know who their children are around. “This has really struck a nerve with us,” said Dent-Fitzpatrick. “We care about our kids, we care about our community. So please monitor where your kids are.”

Columbus Police Chief Freddie Blackmon asks that anyone with information on this case should call the Columbus Police Department at 706-653-3400.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monday morning, Columbus police issued a critical missing person alert for 5-year-old Kamarie...
Mother of slain 5-year-old charged with murder
Preliminary investigation shows Moore was struck by a vehicle that was involved in an illegal...
Police: CSU basketball player fatally struck by street racer
Columbus police searching for critically missing 11-year-old, last seen on 28th St.
Columbus police: Missing 11-year-old located
‘She was my life’: Mother of slain 5-year-old girl speaks out
‘She was my life’: Mother of slain 5-year-old girl speaks out

Latest News

Nurses are speaking out against the new CDC guidelines shortening the amount of time people...
Nurses in Georgia are voicing their opinions on the new CDC guidelines
UPS truck
UPS driver kidnapped, carjacked in Atlanta; cargo stolen
Lane closures are expected on Byrd Street near the intersection of Tucker Avenue.
Byrd Street lane closures expected in Auburn
AAA
AAA not offering ‘Tow For Life’ service this holiday weekend