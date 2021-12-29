Business Break
Stormy Pattern Into The New Year

Radek’s Forecast
How to send pics on the WTVM weather app and Facebook

By Radek Przygodzki
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 4:40 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - So it looks like 2021 is going out with a unseasonably warm and stormy pattern, and 2022 greets us in a similar way, at least for the first couple of days. The showers and storms will continue into tonight and Thursday morning, with a low end severe weather risk that will feature damaging winds 50-60MPH, and a brief weak tornado that can’t be ruled out. The timing will be roughly 12AM - 3PM Thursday, and the best chance will be along and northwest of I-85. The second round of storms moves in this weekend with another low end severe risk with similar threats as listed above. Once we get into Monday and next week, the rug is pulled out form under our feet with below freezing temperatures expect Monday and Tuesday morning. Stay updated by downloading our free WTVM Weather App.

