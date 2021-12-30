Business Break
Cleaning man attacked by tiger after reaching into cage at Fla. zoo

The victim, who is part of a cleaning crew contracted by the Naples Zoo, apparently tried to...
The victim, who is part of a cleaning crew contracted by the Naples Zoo, apparently tried to pet or feed a Malayan tiger in a restricted area after hours. He was attacked and was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.(Source: WBBH via CNN)
By WINK Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 11:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NAPLES, Fla. (WINK) - A man who entered an unauthorized area of a Florida zoo was seriously injured after being attacked by a tiger.

The victim, believed to be in his 20s, is part of a cleaning crew contracted by the Naples Zoo. He apparently tried to pet or feed a Malayan tiger Wednesday in a restricted area after hours.

The 8-year-old tiger grabbed the man’s arm in its mouth and would not let go until a deputy was forced to shoot the animal. The tiger later died.

A medical helicopter took the injured cleaning man to Lee Memorial Hospital in Fort Myers.

The Malayan tiger is a critically endangered species.

Copyright 2021 WINK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

